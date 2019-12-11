The President, Poets In Nigeria (PIN), Eriata Oribhabor ,on Wednesday said that Nigeria needed to groom people who would be creatively grounded for the country to grow.

Oribhabor told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that people, stakeholders and government should be able to support creativity in all forms.

“Creativity is the foundation for everything we do in our lives for the growth of our country.

“A society cannot develop well without exploring its creativity; if we cannot find new ideas that can later be turned into innovative solutions; then we are not ready to grow.

“Creativity starts from the mind and putting it into perspective, for it to grow into something tangible,” he said.

He said that government should continue to support the creative industry and should encourage the organised private sector to do so too.

“For creativity to thrive, it is all about money, support, empowering and equipping people especially, the young people from the grassroots by keeping them busy,” he said.

He said that the society also needed to reach out to primary and secondary schools and encourage them to be creative in writing and reading.

He said that creativity was not getting the support needed for it to thrive and help creative minds grow in the country.

Oribhabor, however, said that in poetry, words are usually put together to form sounds, images and ideas that might look somehow complex.

He said that they, nevertheless, had been helping to develop the human minds.

“Poetry is important because it helps us to understand and appreciate the world around us.

“It sheds light on the world so that the truth can be known,” he said.

