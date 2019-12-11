The creation of Four New Emirates by the administration of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State followed due process and is part of efforts to reform obsolete laws guiding the existence of the traditional institution to tally with existing reality.

According to a statement issued Monday by the Kano State Commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammad Garba and sent to Daily Times, the issues around the new emirates have been finally strengthened, as they have come to stay.

Interim Injunction Doesn’t Affect Existence of New Emirates, says Kano Govt

The statement added that for a traditional institution to stand the test of time and move in pace with global trends, it will have to be fine-tuned and restructured in such a way that it can help in accelerating development and socio-economic reality of the people.

The Commissioner’s statement indicated also that following the signing into law, the bill for the establishment of the new Emirates of Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye, a bunch of partisan and self-appointed elitist group, Advocate for United Kano, claiming to be speaking on behalf of the people of Kano sprang up, spreading fib on government’s decision to create additional Emirates in the state.

He stated that whereas the people of Kano overwhelmingly welcome the development, the group, which membership is more of an opposition, is trying to, at all cost, depict that old heritage is being destroyed but could not say exactly how.

“From what we have understood, it is a group of people with inclination to the opposition party in the state. They do not represent anyone but themselves and just trying desperately to become relevant in the scheme of things,‘’ the statement adds.

Mallam Garba further explained that the establishment of additional Emirates in the state is aimed at bringing more development to the people of the new Emirates and also the need to bring traditional institutions closer to the people in addition to facilitating speedy socio-economic development and security in the state.

He said that to demonstrate the sincerity of the administration, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje appointed Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II as the new Chairman of the Kano State Council of Chiefs.

According to him, there are some policies and programmes on health, security and the recently introduced Free and Compulsory Education at Basic and Secondary level that would require active participation of the community especially the traditional institution which has now been decentralized for effective implementation and coordination.

He therefore urged the people of Kano state to remain calm, law abiding and resist any temptation by some group of people to plunge the state to undue tension.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

