An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 38-year-old man, Ifeasinachi Ani, who allegedly broke into a house and robbed its occupants of N2. 2 million valuables should be remanded.

Chief Magistrate A. A. Fashola, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Facility, Apapa, Lagos.

Fashola ordered the police to duplicate the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 5, 2020, for mention.

The defendant, whose residential address was not provided, is charged with conspiracy, housebreaking and robbery.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, alleged the defendant armed himself with a gun, a cutlass, an iron rod and other other dangerous weapons and broke into the apartment of the complainant, Mr Folarin Babalola.

Unah said that the defendant also robbed Babalola’s neighbour, Mr Ali Ayodeji.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large on Oct. 20 at 4.00 a.m. in Alimosho, Lagos.

He submitted that the defendant stole a Lenovo laptop Y70p valued at N300, 000, a Tecno Camon worth N70, 000, a Casino watch worth N20, 000, a Swatch watch valued at N30, 000.

He added that the defendant robbed the occupants of a HP laptop worth N70, 000, N4, 000 cash and one Nike slippers worth N1, 000.

According to the prosecutor, the defenant also robbed them of a Nokia phone valued at N40, 000, a tablet phone worth N250, 000, three HP laptops worth N450, 000, a sum of N30, 000, watches worth N800, 000, three gold chains valued at N350, 000, a Samsung galaxy phone worth N150, 000, one international passport and two ATM cards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences contravene Section 297(1)(2)(a)(b), 307 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, (revised)

