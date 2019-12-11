…As Alimosho LGA unites behind Doherty led Exco

The chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Adedeji Doherty has condemned the re- arrest of the Publisher of Sahara Reporter, Mr. Omoyele Sowore by men of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Doherty in a short statement through his media office, said “this is a bad omen for our nascent democracy, especially when this happened inside the court room in the presence of a presiding judge.”

He said this is something that has never happened in the history of Nigeria that the secret security agency will have the effrontery to snatch an accused who had just been given a bail in the last 24 hours from inside the court room.

The Chairman hereby called for the immediate release of Mr. Sowore as he had been given a bail for which a trial should commence soon.

He said, “The whole world is watching and also watching are the youths of Nigeria,” he asks, “how can the government be advising the youths to be law abiding and the government will be the one that will be violating the rule of law?”

Meanwhile the entire leadership and members of the PDP in Alimosho Local Government Area yesterday pledged their total support and loyalty to the Adedeji Doherty led Lagos State PDP Executive Committee.

In a parley meeting held at 10 Degree Event Centre, Ikeja, all PDP leaders in the local government expressed their grievances and unanimously agreed to work together for the love of the party and the successful achievement of the 7 Point Agenda of the Engr. Adedeji Doherty led Exco.

While addressing the gathering, the state chairman, Engr. Doherty reiterated the readiness of his administration to achieve unprecedented electoral victory for Lagos PDP in the forthcoming Local Government elections and future elections. He maintained that Alimosho is a very important local government and it is very critical to the success of the party in Lagos State.

He therefore acknowledged and appreciated the pledge of allegiance to his leadership by all the leaders of the party in the local government and implored them to intensify efforts on membership drive from the Ward level.

The coordinator of the parley and a national officer of the party, Hon. David Kolawole Vaughan (Dakova) appealed to all the elders and leaders to support their LGA chairman, Alh. Solagbade in his efforts to transform the Fortune of the party in the local government.

Also present at the meeting were Hon. Dada Olayinka, the state Assistant Secretary of the party, some party LGA executives, ward chairmen, Alimosho PDP Movement chairmn, Hon. Ganiyu Alani Ige, Chief C.O. Osoba, Prince Oyewole, Hon. Akindele Ojo JP, Alh. Hon. Isiaka Sodiya, some aspirants in past elections and other prominent leaders of the party.



