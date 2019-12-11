Jigawa, Kaduna and Delta states have emerged first, second and third respectively in state’s budget transparency in the country.

This is contained in the 2018 report of the Nigerian States Budget Transparency Survey unveiled in Kaduna on Tuesday.

According to the report, Jigawa scored 87 points, Kaduna state 72 point, while Delta trailed with 64 points.

The report also indicated that Bauchi, Borno and Rivers states occupied the 33rd, 35th and 36th positions respectively in the survey ranking.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the survey was conducted by Civil Resource Development and Documentation Centre (CIRDDOC), Enugu, in partnership with Connecting Gender for Development (COGEN) and supported by DFID.

Mr Emmanuel Bonet, Executive Director, Aid Foundation, who presented the report, explained that the survey focused on three key indicators.

Bonet identified the indicators as: timely publication budget information; public participation in the budget process; and sound and transparent procurement processes and systems as entrenched in the Open Governance Partnership (OGP).

He said that on timely availability of key budget document, Delta and Jigawa states scored 84 points each, followed by Kaduna state with 75 points.

“On Public participation index, Jigawa got 100 points, followed by Lagos with 85 points and Anambra with 72 points while Delta and Kaduna got 56 points each.

“Lastly, on procurement processes, Lagos top with 100 points, Jigawa followed with 83 points, Kaduna was third with 82 points and Delta was 16 with 40 points.

“However, the overall ranking placed Jigawa on top, followed by Kaduna State and then Delta state, while Bauchi, Borno and Rivers states were the last three respectively,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Ebenezer Omolekun, COGEN Programme Officer, explained that the goal of the survey was to instill the ethics and principles of transparency in the budgeting process across the 36 states of the federation.

On his part, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, pointed out that Kaduna state has improved in its effort to entrench transparency and accountability in governance.

Aruwan reiterated the state’s efforts to ensure effective and transparent management of public resources for improved public service.

He noted that the increased citizens’ engagement in the budget cycle has elevated the public trust, which he described as the heart of good governance.

Also speaking, Mr. Adejo Abel, State Team Lead, DFID-Funded Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL) described citizens’ engagement, transparency and accountability as “crucial” in ensuring good governance.

Abel said that DFID provided technical support during the conduct of the survey, adding that it would continue to support to strengthen it systems with a view to providing quality services to the people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

