The Kano state government has reacted sharply to the propaganda being circulated regarding the interim injunction served by a Kano High Court regarding the existence of the newly created Emirates in the state.

A press statement released on Wednesday, signed by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba and made available to Daily Times stated that the court order does not affect the existence of the new Emirates.

New Emirates meant to reckon with reality and have come to stay, says Kano Govt.

According to him, the propaganda and falsehood being attached to the court order is the evil machination of those opposed to the creation of the new Emirates and, who will be disappointed when the court rules on a substantive matter.

The statement further assured that the ruling would be in favour of the Kano state government considering that due process was followed in the exercise.

The commissioner therefore urged people in the state to remain calm and be law abiding while the court decides.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

