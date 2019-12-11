Barcelona forward Ansu Fati became the youngest scorer in the history of the UEFA Champions League after he netted a late winner in his side’s 2-1 victory over Inter Milan Tuesday.

At just 17 years and 40 days old, Fati overtook Peter Ofori-Quaye as the competition’s youngest marksman after coming on as an 85th-minute substitute.

The Spain Under 21 international took just 98 seconds to make his mark, combining with striker Luis Suarez to write his name into the history books.

“I played the give and go with Luis [Suarez] and when I scored the stadium just went silent.

I’m super happy,” Fati said after the match in Milan.”It’s a dream. Everything seems to be going at high speed. I just have to take every opportunity I’m given.

But here, you look around and think, ‘What have I done?'”

