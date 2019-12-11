James Quincey, Chief Executive Officer of Coca-Cola, recently told his African audience in the course of his visit to Nigeria and South Africa that the company will not waver in its strategy of upholding consistency in driving a total beverage vision.

His words: “Together with our bottling partners, we continue to reinforce our stake on the continent by accelerating investments that strengthen and scale our capabilities and expand into new businesses to drive our Total Beverage Company aspiration.”

The message of a total beverage vision has been what James has been preaching since he became chief executive on May 1, 2017. In effect, he has simply come to Africa to give the message resonance.

Analyzing the basis of the total beverage vision, he had explained in his 2017 outing that the Coca-Cola Company had grown to be bigger than brand Coca-Cola. He affirmed that while Coca-Cola will always be the heart and soul of beverage Companies, the company has outgrown its core brand.

He had gone on to add, however, “We are making a very conscious effort to not just expand our portfolio, but to shape our portfolio in a very deliberate way.”

Quincey, who expressed high optimism on Africa, said his visit was a testament of Coca-Cola’s commitment to Africa and its interest in the vast opportunity that the continent presents in driving the beverage company’s overarching growth strategy over the next decade.

“Having operated in Africa for over 90 years as a local business in every country, we believe Africa is a region that will increasingly influence the growth trajectory of our global businesses in just a few years,” he said.

He outlined the company’s growth plans in Africa, including continuously investing to boost capacity ahead of demand, consolidating the bottling system to build scale and investing in new businesses to accelerate growth and expand its beverage offering.

He emphasized that the Company is committed to building a talent engine in Africa, creating shared opportunities to enhance the prosperity of communities across the continent.

“Over the past 90 years together with our bottling partners, we have built pervasive and very strong local businesses, creating shared opportunity in every country on the continent.

”This has been one of our greatest strengths and we will continue playing a significant role in Africa’s sustainable and inclusive growth.”

