The International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES), has released Europe’s best-performing players across top 35 leagues in 2019/20 season.

Lionel Messi ranked No.1 with 401 index points, followed by Morocco international of Ajax Amsterdam, Hakim Ziyech with 377 points.

The 26-year-old, who has scored seven goals and provided 20 assists in all competitions so far this season, finishes ahead of PSG talisman Kylian Mbappe on 366 points, while Algerian winger of Manchester City, Riyad Mahrez, emerges on fourth spot with 362 points.

