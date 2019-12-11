The police on Wednesday arraigned a 20-year-old butcher, Jamilu Mohammed, in a Karshi Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a cell phone at knife point.

The defendant, who resides at Durumi, Abuja, is facing charges of joint act of extortion, being in possession of dangerous weapon and belonging to gang of thieves.

He, however, denied committing the crime.

The Prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Ibrahim Mohammed, of Karu Site, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Nov. 20.

Adeyanju said that the complainant alleged that on Nov. 19, while returning to Karu from Asokoro, on reaching Kugbo Abuja, stopped to ease himself.

He said the defendant conspired with one Suleiman now at large, attacked the complainant with a knife and snatched his Infinix cell phone.

“During police investigation, the defendant was found in possession of a scissors and a sharp horn,” Adyeyanju said.

He said the offence contravened Sections 79, 292, 319 and 306 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Anas Isah, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till Dec. 18, for hearing.

