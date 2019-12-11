A Nigerian artist, Phillip Nzekwe, on Wednesday said that he used animals as figurative expressions in his art exhibition to sensitise viewers on imbibing good morals.

Nzekwe spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the ongoing weeklong exhibition which started on Dec. 7 and would end on Dec. 14 in Lagos.

READ ALSO: Nigeria needs to groom people to be creatively grounded, says artist



NAN reports that the exhibition divided into two series titled: `The Lazy Dog; Windows of the Soul and Curious Mind’ has `Raw Intuition’ as its theme.

The artist said that the work was as a result of his fascination for nature, animals, plants, architecture and colours.

He said that the dog figures were used to convey messages that would help people abide by laws and order, develop courage to face life challenges and avoid insecurity.

He said that another segment of the exhibition was to sensitise parents to discover the potential of their children early through close examination.

“I use art to highlight issues that affect my daily life as an African. I know that artworks are to draw attention of the public to societal problems.

“My works investigate the complex of human behavioural pattern emanating from the need to express their identities with the world.

“Dogs and children are a case study for my intuitive study presented from my state of mind,” he said.

Nzekwe said that his artworks are made from concrete, wood fibre and other natural materials which would fascinate viewers.

He said that one of his works titled: “Two Captains in a Boat” expressed the insecurity faced by people in authority by the emergence of others.

The artist advised people to face challenges of life regardless of what it threw at them.

He urged parents to create adequate time for their children, read their feelings and discover their talents early in life in order to raise a complete child.

He called on Nigerians to visit the museum, get entertained and be educated about the exhibition and various works of art deposited there by several artists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

