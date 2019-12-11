A member of the House of Representatives representing Etinan Federal Constituency, Hon Onofiok Luke has explained why he supported the emergence of Hon Femi Gajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives saying such move does not translate to plans to dump the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Luke who gave the clarification on Wednesday during a town hall meeting he organised for the people of Etinan, Nsit Ubium and Nsit Ibom Federal constituency said his support for the emergence of the leadership of the Federal House does not mean that he wanted to defect to the ruling party APÇ

“I am an ardent member of the Peoples Democratic Party and I can assure you that I have no intentions to move.

“I did what I did for my voice to be heard on the floor of the House, especially when it is in the interest of Nigerians and that of my people.

“We have a whole lot of challenges not only in my state but my Federal Constituency and do not intend to gamble.

“Now many Federal roads in the state are in a bad shape and roads does not know whether those plying it are PDP or APC.

“As a first timer in the hallow chamber of the Federal House I was appointed chairman committee on Federal judiciary and other positions which could not have be possible without the Speaker.

“But that apart, we are here today to chart the way forward for the people of this great constituency and to demonstrate that representative of the people whether appointed or elected ought to return to the people and find out from them their expectation as their representative.”

Luke explained that he has been working ceaselessly on the floor of the House of Representatives to articulate the need to improve the condition of road network in the state and the country.

Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, former governor of Akwa Ibom State also from the Federal constituency said Onofiok Luke has set the pace by changing the narrative of representing the people by organising for the first time the town hall meeting.

He said for Nigeria to survive, restructuring is the way to go so that people will have more say in the affairs of the country.

