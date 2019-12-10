Nigerian singer, Terry G has taken to his Instagram page to issue a public apology to his baby mama, Mimi Omoregbe.

It’s unclear what must have led to the misunderstanding between the pair who have a son together. But the ‘Akpako Master’ has made it clear he wants to make things right if given another opportunity.

Read what he wrote below.

Sometimes, there are simply no words that can adequately Express the depth of a person’s feelings that are plagued by regrets, guilt, and sadness for a wrong done. I want to tell u am sorry a thousand times, but that can’t undo what has been done or ease the pain in your heart.

I totally deserve all the anger and resentment from you,u are the nicest person any sane man wld wanna have as a part of them in this thing called life, your calmness, niceness, understanding is unbeatable, how and why I did not think of moments u might get really hurt and walk away, without a word, your silence is killing, am full of regrets, pls @cocomims,I know I don’t have the right to ask anything from you when I have offended u,

but if u can find it in your heart to forgive me and give me other opportunity to prove to u how much I love u.and a chance to make your future a happier one with more laughters and few tears..

