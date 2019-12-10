China’s inflation shot up in November driven by rising pork prices due to a swine fever outbreak, official data showed Tuesday.

The country’s National Bureau of Statistics said that the consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 4.5 per cent year-on-year last month, after a 3.8 per cent rise in October.

It added that Food prices jumped 19.1 per cent, with pork prices soaring 110.2 per cent.

China has been battling an outbreak of swine fever, which has led to the government intervening to stabilise prices and calling for the revamping of the pig farming industry.

The producer price index, which measures the cost of goods at factory gate, dropped 1.4 per cent year-on-year in November.

According to the bureau, the decrease indicates that manufacturers are forced to discount their products due to a slowdown of the economy against the backdrop of the trade war with the U.S.

