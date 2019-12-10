Riyadh – Saudi King Salman, on Tuesday, urged his Gulf neighbours to work together against the kingdom’s regional rival, Iran during the opening session of a regional annual summit in Riyadh.

“Our region today is facing challenges that require combined efforts to confront, as the Iranian regime continues its hostile actions to undermine security, stability and support terrorism,’’ Salman said.

The 40th summit of the six-country Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) was held in 2019, after several attacks in the Gulf region, which Riyadh and its allies blamed on Iran.

The summit also comes amid a possible rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Qatar since a regional dispute erupted in 2017, when a Saudi-led quartet cut ties with Qatar, demanding it downgrades ties with Iran.

This, Salman said, was rejected out rightly by Doha. (dpa/NAN)

