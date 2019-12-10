Abuja – Mr Babajimi Benson, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Defence , has commended the Defence Headquarters for the giant strides of the Nigerian Army in manufacturing military hard wares locally.

President Muhammadu Buhari declares open Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2019 and commissions 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital today, in Kaduna State.

Benson stated this when he led members of the committee on oversight function to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the effort of the military to look inward for its defence equipment was commendable, adding that it had saved the country a substantial foreign exchange.

Photos: Buhari, others head to Aswan, Egypt



According to him, the national assembly is impressed with the innovation at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and the production of Mines Resistant Ambush Protected (Ezugwu MRAP) vehicles.

“The armed forces are currently involved in operations in virtually all the 36 states of the federation but despite these challenges they have been able to live above board and you are doing very well.

“You have been involved in local production of military hardware and software.

“We are particularly happy with what we saw at the military industrial complex yesterday. We saw the Ezugwu MRAP and I think it is the right step in the right direction.

“The Ezugwu MRAP in my opinion should be a national pride because it is going to save us a whole lot of foreign exchange.

“It is going to lead to technology transfer among our youths and it is also going to make us a hub for military hardware in Africa,” he said.

Benson also commended the Defence chief for his commitment to research and development in various fields to develop a well-trained and innovative Nigerian armed forces.

He pledged the continuous support of the national assembly to the military in the area of budget and funding to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.

Earlier, Olonisakin told the committee that only 40 per cent of its 2019 budget had so far been released, adding that only 72.6 per cent of approved capital allocation for 2018 was released.

He explained that this development had significantly impacted on the desire of DHQ to meet its operational and welfare projections.

According to him, it is worthy of note that the DHQ successfully implemented the 2018 budget in line with the policy thrust of due process, accountability and transparency.

“This was done with the fund made available. The implementation of the 2019 budget is also ongoing.

“We appreciate the support of the National Assembly particularly the House Committee on Defence and putting the armed forces of Nigeria as part of the legislative agenda of the house.

“It is our hope that with the support and encouragement of the national assembly, we will be able to develop an armed forces of Nigeria that is well motivated, trained and equipped to respond adequately to our national security commitment,” he said.

Olonisakin said that the DHQ, in conjunction with individual services was involved in several military operations in virtually all the geopolitical zones of the country.

The operations, according to him, are aimed at combating security problems such as insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, pipeline vandalism, farmers-herders clashes and ethno-religious conflicts. (NAN)



