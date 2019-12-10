The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare on Sunday visited young gymnasts within the age of three to 12 years old at the Goal Project in the Main Bowl of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium to cheer them as they competed in the finals of the Tony International Gymnastics Championship.

The Minister, who expressed his pleasure at seeing committed young gymnasts, said they are Nigeria’s hope for gymnastics in the future, noting that “This is a process. You are catching them young and that is what we at the Ministry are trying to do in sports in general. The kids will do great things in the nearest future.”

He said, “Like I said earlier, catching them young is part of the agenda of the Ministry and so, we will partner with you, we will support you as much as we can to see that the number of gymnasts increase and we see them grow to become Olympians who will compete anywhere in the world”.

The Minister then extended an invitation to the gymnasts and their parents. He said, “I hope to receive you officially with your parents in my office soon”.

The gymnasts’ coach, Tony Asuquo, had told the Minister that the young gymnasts can compete and win medals for Nigeria anywhere in the world with the level of hard work they have put in.

He said, “with the levels we have here, they can compete in the US, in Russia, name it. They can compete anywhere in the world and win medals. We look forward to the coming National Sports Festival next year to see them also compete there”.

The gymnasts put up a show to display their gymnastics skills to the Minister delight.

