Lionel Messi has been rested for Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Inter on Tuesday after scoring a hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Mallorca at the weekend.

Ernesto Valverde has left the Argentine magician out of his latest Champions League squad with the Blaugrana already safely through to the last 16.

READ ALSO: Everton approach former Arsenal boss Unai Emery



After overcoming persistent fitness issues at the start of the season, Messi has contributed 12 goals and five assists in 10 domestic outings, showing exactly why he is revered as the world’s finest player once again.

The Argentine, will not, however, have the chance to add to his 2019-20 tally when Barca travel to San Siro to face Inter in midweek.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

