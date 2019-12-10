A 25-year-old man, Joshua Ayomide, was on Tuesday docked at an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly refusing to pay N75.000 as the stake fee for Bet9ja lotto.

The defendant whose address and occupation were not disclosed is facing charges bordering on a breach of the peace and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendant on Sept. 3 at 12:30p.m., conducted himself in an unruly manner at a Bet9ja shop along Aye-Ore Road in Okitipupa Magisterial District.

The prosecutor added that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to have caused a breach of the peace by not paying the sum he staked in a lottery.

He said that the defendant also stole N175,000 belonging to one Oluwaseun Enikanolaye, the owner of the lotto shop.

Omoyeigha said that the offences contravened Sections 249(d) and 390(9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The chief magistrate, Mr Dickson Ogunfuyi, admitted the defendant to a bail of N50,000 and a surety in like sum.

He said that the surety must provide evidence of a year’s tax clearance paid to the state government.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 23 for further hearing.

(NAN)

