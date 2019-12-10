Residents of Okofia, Otolo Nnewi in Anambra state have banished a man in his 60s for reportedly impregnating his daughter twice.

In photos shared on Facebook, the elderly man who is allegedly from Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area had palm fronds tied on his neck. His daughter who was carrying a baby also had palm fronds tied on her leg to show that they engaged in abominable acts.

The father and daughter were then led to a waiting bus where all their property were packed in by the community members.

Facebook user, Okoro Abraham who shared the photos wrote;

“Happening now at Okofia Otolo Nnewi, the location of the unizik college of health. This man from Okija impregnated his own daughter for the second time, now they are asked to leave Nnewi.”

Here are more photos below;

