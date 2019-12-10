The Lagos State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Adedeji Doherty has condemned the alleged illegal raid on Apongbon Market in Lagos by officers of the Nigerian Customs Service.

The Chairman in a statement criticised what he described as an illegal raid, saying this will further depress the already battered economy of the state which was initially accelerated by the sudden closure of broader.

Garba Shehu advocates regulation of Social Media to curb lawlessness

Doherty said, “We hereby call on the Federal Government to tread with caution,” asking, “how come the goods were not detected and seized at the border- especially when the border had been closed?

“What the government should do is to restructure the Customs Service and strengthen the enforcement department in order to reduce or stop any illegal activities and smuggling along our borders”.

“By going into the markets, you’re creating more hardship on Lagos traders and Lagosians. Some of these people had their products in the warehouses long before the border closure. Does it mean they shouldn’t sell what they had in the warehouse?”

He also said the customs officers and law enforcement agents are not the courts whereby they go into the market to judge and determine which goods were imported legally or illegally without search warrants.

Doherty advised the Controller General of Customs to go back to the drawing board and set out another operational template which will be citizen friendly, as this present template being used can only bring hatred to government and the entire political class.

Doherty said, “This Is Lagos State and not any other state, this is the melting point of the entire country and the economic heartbeat of the Nation, Lagos is the home of over 20 million Nigerians and its people must be treated with utmost respect and consideration.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

