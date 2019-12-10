The Kebbi Ministry for Basic and Secondary School Education says it has inaugurated the training of 155 Islamic teachers out of 504 in the integrated Almajiri Qur’anic schools in the state.

The programe is being executed under the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) Programme.

Hajiya Rafaatu Hammani, Permanent Secretary, disclosed this while inaugurating the programme in Argungu Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

She urged the teachers to accord the programme greater importance, in view of high level of out-of-school children in the state.

Hammani said the initiative became imperative because the Northern part of the country was lagging behind educationally, hence the need to deliver a concept to change the trend.

She said the programme was aimed at ensuring that every child in Kebbi State had access to education but not at the determent of getting Islamic education, adding that both must go hand in hand.

“The programme is not meant to expunge Qur’anic education but integrate western education into the almajiri schools.

“We want our children to learn how to read, write, speak English and be able to know simple arithmetic,’’ she said.

The permanent secretary said that the programme would be fully monitored by all the education stakeholders and traditional leaders in the state.

In his remarks, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mera , who was represented by Alhaji Ibrahim Kwaido (Kundudan Kabi), pledged total support of Argungu emirate to the success of the programme.

He urged the affected teachers to dedicate themselves to and comprehend the programme for the benefit of the state and the larger society.

Earlier, the Desk Officer for the programme, Malam Hassan Umar, said 504 Quranic schools were selected in the first phase to join the mainstream education system in the state.

“Gov. Atiku Bagudu has demonstrated tremendous interest in supporting the programme.

“There is high level of commitment by the state government as plans are on the way to increase the scope of the schools up to 6,992 Quranic schools as submitted by all the four emirates in the state” Umar said.

