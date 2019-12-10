A gunman is on the run after shooting six people dead and injuring two others at a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava on Tuesday.

One of the victims was shot in an operating theater and later died. The head of the hospital, Jiří Havrlant, told reporters outside the hospital that all of the victims were patients, and that the suspect was shooting people at close range in their heads and chests.The incident happened just after 7 a.m., according to interior minister Jan Hamáček, who added that police and emergency response units were in attendance.

Police said they were intensively searching for a “dangerous armed perpetrator” who was carrying a “short handgun” and fled the scene in a silver-gray Renault Laguna.Prime Minister Andrej Babiš described the incident as a “huge tragedy” and “something we are not used to here” in an interview with state broadcaster Czech TV. “We need to find out the motive, these are events that, for us, are completely from a different world.”

