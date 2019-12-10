President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the nomination of Edward Lametek Adamu, as the Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

This was contained in a letter sent to the Senate by the President on Tuesday.

The Nation reports that Buhari also named other members of the board of the FIRS in his letter.

They are: James Yakwen Ayuba (North Central), Ado Danjuma (North West), Adam Baba Mohammed (North East), A. Ikeme Osakwe (South East), Adewale Ogunyomade (South West) and Ehile Adetola Aigbangbee (South South).

The representatives of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) also named by the President are: Ladidi Bara’atu Mohammed (Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation), Godwin Emefiele (Central Bank of Nigeria) and Fatima Z. Hayatu (Ministry of Finance).

Others include Maagbe S. Adaa (Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission), Umar Ajiya (Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation), Deputy Comptroller General T.M. Isah (Nigeria Customs Service) and the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission.

