The Victim Support Fund (VSF) has begun distribution of agricultural inputs to farmers affected by Boko Haram insurgency in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

VSF Executive Director Sunday Ochoche announced this via a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by VSF Programme Assistant (Communication) Munachi Okoro.

According to Ochoche, the intervention aims at administering appropriate support to victims of insurgency and facilitate the restoration of livelihood of the victims in the states.

He said that 3,000 households would receive agricultural inputs across the three most affected states of Borno Adamawa and Yobe.

“The VSF agro-based intervention provides agricultural inputs which include water pumps, improved varieties of seeds, fertiliser, pesticides and sprayers.

“The dry-season farming programme will improve household nutrition and also engender financial independence for victims who have returned to their communities.

“VSF continues to work to restore hope to victims of insurgency through promoting education for children through the provision of learning materials, introduction of foster care programmes for orphaned children.

“It also provides psycho-social support for women and children, economic empowerment for women, strengthening health systems to cater for the medical needs of victims, reconstruction of public buildings and peace building advocacy,” he said.

