Ex big brother Naija 2019 housemate, Atteh Daniel Tioluwa popularly known as Sir Dee, has taken to his instagram handle to wish his girlfriend Wanni Dambaki and her twin sister Handi Dambaki a happy birthday.
The kogi born wasn’t shy to confess his love and commitment to his long time girlfriend who stole his heart since uni days.
Happy birthday Baby. I feel so excited like it’s my birthday! You have been such a great source of encouragement and strength to me. You are truly beautiful my baby, inside and out, and ooohhhh damn your outward beauty is bananas, so I guess I’ll be monkey for you😍. If I didn’t have you life will be blue my love. Happy birthday Booboolah 😍
Hello Twitter fam, please help me wish my baby and her twin (my guy) a very happy birthday @HandiWanniTwins pic.twitter.com/Fn1qdh3Yzx— Sir Dee (@sirdee_da) December 9, 2019
