Lagos – A lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu, has called on youths to be agents of change and human rights defenders.

Yishawu, representing Eti-Osa constituency II, made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Human Rights Day is observed every year on Dec. 10; the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The lawmaker, while commenting on the 2019 Theme, “Youth Standing up for Human Rights”, said that it was a universal call to action.

Yishawu said that this year’s campaign was designed to encourage, galvanise and showcase how youth all over the world should stand up for their rights in a modest manner.

“The youths must stand up for their rights against racism; hate speech, bullying, discrimination, and climate change to name a few.

“We must seek out ways to celebrate the potential of young people as constructive agents of change.

“We must also see the youths to amplify their voices, and engage a broad range of global audiences in the promotion and protection of rights,” he said.

Yishawu, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Economic Planning and Budget, urged youth to disengage from social ills that could cause chaos in the society.

He said that as the country celebrates this year’s `Human Rights Day’, the youth should focus on what to do to contribute their quota to ensure respect of human rights. (NAN)

