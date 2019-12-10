A group under the aegis of concerned Nigerians have come out to protest against what they described as hate speech emanating from the conglomerate of carbonated drinks in Nigeria.



Speaking on behalf of the group recently in Lagos, during the protest at Seven-Up Bottling Company, Motor Ways Ikeja, the chief strategist of the group, Olamide Wallington disclosed that “we are a non-governmental organization under the aegis of concerned Nigerians and the essence of this gathering is to stage a peaceful protest against the unhealthy competition, and also ask the government to protect local brands against the harsh competition in the market.

Lagos investing in technology to be Africa’s biggest innovation hub – Sanwo-Olu

“We want the government to come up with legislation against the unhealthy competition. Competition is allowed, but let there should be sanity in players’ choice of words,” he added.

While responding to questions on whether the foreign brands pose a threat to indigenous ones, he pointed out that, “they have been here for ages, and no one is questioning their existence, but in a situation where handlers of the foreign brands begin to use hate speech in their competition messages, I think that is totally unacceptable.

“It is a free market, but we are asking policymakers in Nigeria to come up with a policy that will protect the local brands from the unhealthy competition.”

For instance, he continued, “the essence of closing the border is to appreciate our own locally made brands. Therefore, the government should not allow anything that will amount to hate speech in this market.”

Reacting to what the group intend to do with respect to the recent outburst by one of the conglomerates, he said that that is why we here and we want the Pepsi company to know that our locally made soft drinks are of great standard and Nigerians Will not fold their arms and watch someone saying we are a no match in our own market.

On whether they intend to make any formal report to the government, he stated that, “that is why we are here. We want the government to know that we are not happy with the recent outburst by Pepsi company. Therefore, the government should swing into action immediately and call the culprit to order.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

