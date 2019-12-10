The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has called on Nigerians to support the Ministry in its effort to end sexual harassment and violence in the workplace.

Tallen, who was represented by Mr Iheanyichi Amanambu, an official in the ministry, said this at the Seminar and 16-day Campaign on Ending Rape and Gender-Based Violence in the workplace in Abuja.

“Violence against women is understood as a violation of human right and a form of discrimination against women and shall mean all acts of gender based business that results in physical, sexual, psychological or economic harm or suffering to women

“Including threats of such acts, collateral or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether in public or private life. I want us to note that gender based violence including domestic violence and sexual violence or abuse have long affected women’s lives.

“Whether violence occurs within the workplace or outside, the detrimental effects of violence at the workplace are substantial.

“Along with this awareness has come the need for proactive strategies to facilitate safety and reduce employer’s economic losses associated with employees experience of gender based violence.

“I therefore call upon you to join forces with the Ministry to fight to an end the menace of sexual harassment, and other vices in the workplaces.”

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) President, Ayuba Wabba, says the congress is committed to ensuring a safe environment for all workers, employees, affiliates and members free from discrimination and violence in workplace.

Wabba, represented by Emmanuel Ugboaja, General Secretary NLC, said the congress supports and encourages the zero tolerance policy on any form of harassment and violence.

He added that the campaign was a right step towards ending sexual violence in the workplace.

Mercy Okezie, Vice President of NLC, said that the seminar would provide solutions to ending sexual violence and abuse in the workplace.

