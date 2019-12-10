Former chairman of Mosan Okunola Local Development Council Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, Chief Abel Olusegun Badejo has challenged political office holders to always think of ways to empower their followers rather than only exploiting them for their political gains.

Badejo who is the pioneer council chairman of the LCDA spoke when the Lagos State Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment in partnership with the state Tie and Dye Association graduated 400 trainees from across the state at the Mosan Okunola chapter of the Association.

The ex- council boss who was the Chief host of the event said he was moved to host the association because women being major stakeholders in the polity are often left with little or nothing to show for their contributions so far.

“I just feel challenged when I look at all the women following us in our political race, we call on them in the morning, afternoon, night, in the rains and sunshine, they are always available, but they have nothing to show for it.

“I felt within my mind that something has to be done to make a change in their lives and for those of them that have nothing doing, that challenged me to bring this empowerment to Mosan Okunola.

“So that those of them that can learn a trade or whatever can have something that would occupy that and bring certain income into their pocket and lessen the burden on their husbands.

4 neighbours defiled me for 7 years, woman tells court

“I feel that at least doing this for them they can improve their lives and they will be supportive to their husband and also have something they can point to as benefit from their political activities over the years.

“They will be on their own and then they will be grateful to the party, we thank God for Lagos State setting up this trust fund and Infinity Bank here to give loans that will be ready in two weeks to the graduands.

“Some of them who may have learnt one trade without the fund to go ahead left their acquired skills pending, but those already hitching to produce for this Christmas if they can approach Infinity, they will give them loans in two weeks and they can produce and sell.

“The moment you just train and don’t empower them, you have just wasted resources, now that financial empowerment is around I know they will excel.

He urged the graduands to aim at delivering quality products that can favourably compete for foreign market and earn them some foreign exchange. “In time past we have trained and abandoned many as there was no empowerment.

The Lagos State Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment in partnership with the Lagos State Tie and Dye Association, has They made the assertion at the 2019 Graduation ceremony of 400 trainees all across the state at the Mosan Okunola chapter of the Association.

The President of the Lagos State Tie and Dye Association, Mr. Abdulrasheed Busari charged the graduands of the eight week training programme to aim at becoming self reliant, by putting the acquired skills to use, urging them to improve on their skills and aim at delivering quality.

According to Busari, the funds made available by the Ministry for Wealth Creation and Employment, through Lagos State Employment Trust Fund span for 15 months by which time it should be repaid.

“I urge them to utilise the money well in order not to block others from accessing it, I want them to produce quality materials, so that their products can make the export market.

The LSETF representative, Mrs. Famuditi Adijat intimated the graduands on the prerequisite for accessing the loan to include LASSRA registration, tax payment ID, six month bank statement, voters card, photocopy of the certificate and their BVN.

The Association has embarked on the training of youths and women in tie and dye technology, bead making, soap making, Hat making, make-up, Gele, Paint making, disinfectant and decoration.

Some of the graduands, who spoke with newsmen noted their resolve to up their game, if they are able to access the loan.

Alhaja Olumide Basirat one of the graduands noted that she would make use of the training in fashion designer to attract business from abroad through her products made with adire fabrics.

Mr Tunde Samson another graduands, noted that he has demands to meet in his tie and dye and insecticide business, but armstronged by lack of funds, stating that the loan if accessed will aid his production to meet the demands.

One of the tie and dye instructors, Mrs Ajanaku Omonike cited the lack of commitment on the part of trainees, who expect government to shoulder all the needs for the skill acquisition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

