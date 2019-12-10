The former housemate of Big brother Naija season 2, Bassey Ekpeyong has secretly tied the knot with his long time friend, Nadia Ann.

Their wedding was held in Detroit on the 6th day of December, 2019

Bassey who relocated a month ago to the US to meet Nadia who is a US citizen but often time comes to Nigeria and has many Nigerian celebrities as friends.

The BBNaija star has been receiving lots of congratulatory messages from his former fellow housemates on his Instagram page.

