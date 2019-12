Former Arsenal boss, Unai Emery has been approached about the Everton job.

READ ALSO: Female sport veterans distribute netball equipment to FCT School



An informal meeting was held in London and it is thought Emery wants more time to think about his next move following his dismissal as Arsenal head coach.

Emery is keen to continue improving his English as he sees England, as well as Spain and Italy, as viable options for his next job

Share this: Twitter

Facebook