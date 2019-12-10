The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State has suspended the Chairman of the party in the local government, Mr Sunday Adogha, citing alleged high handedness, gross misconduct and alienating APC members in the affairs of the party.

This is even as the Edo State APC has ratified the suspension of Adogha, saying that his suspension followed due process and fulfilled the required conditions stipulated by the constitution of the APC.

The party stated this in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Azebamwan.

According to a communique signed by Ogieh Samson (Assistant Secretary), Ibrahim Riwanu (Assistant Treasurer) and twenty other members of the Exco of the party in the LGA, it alleged that the conduct of the chairman has created disunity among party members and the LGA Exco and it has polarized the party.

Messi to miss Inter clash as Barcelona star rests following Mallorca hat-trick

“The LGA has become an appendage of government through the active convenience of Sir Adogha contrary to all norms and practices. For reasons best known to him, he has moved the party secretariat from Agenebode to South Ibie, Auchi which is the administrative headquarters of Etsako West.

“With the above and many more not mentioned, we the members of the LGA Working Committee and other members of the Exco, do hereby state and pass a vote of no confidence on him and hereby pronounce him suspended as chairman of Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

