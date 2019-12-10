A Coalition of Civil Society Organization (CSO), has said that conviction of notable Nigerians was an indications that President Muhammadu Buhari anti-corruption fight was not selective.

The Coalition under the aegis of Accountability and Good Governance Initiative (AGGI), therefore called on Nigerians to disregard insinuations by some persons that the corruption war was being waged only on perceived opponents of the administration.

Speaking while addressing journalists on her annual review of the fight against corruption in the country, the National Coordinator of the group, Jacob Okpanachi also applauded the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), for the achievement recorded so far.

While calling on the senate to as a matter of urgency confirms the EFCC Boss, the group added that it is only by doing so that he would be able to discharge his duties efficiently.

“From close observation by our group and several other objective civil society groups, we have discovered that the current Acting chairman of EFCC has performed commendably well and deserves support from all Nigerians for a successful fight against this hydra-headed scourge corruption.

“It is however, unsettling and patriotically disturbing that some pro-corruption elements in our society are moving seriously against the confirmation of the chairman and are hell bent on his removal which we view as an attempt to frustrate the good intentions of President Muhammadu Buhari at moving the Nigerian nation and her good people to the Next Level.

“This is a classic and significant attestation to the common parlance of corruption fighting back. We must however not allow these fiendish evil elements prevail at the detriment of our collective forward voyage as a nation’’.

The group passed a vote of confidence on the EFCC boss adding that under his administration, it has become glaring that there is no hiding place for corruption and there can never be sacred cows no matter whose ox is gored.

“As it stands, corrupt practices can no longer be indulged in with the impunity of the old order as direly grave consequences await anyone who dips his hands in the mire of financial crimes.

‘’Staff trainings have been intensified to ensure that operatives are up to date on emerging trends in financial crimes and full proof strategies for combating same; furthermore the Commission has entered into both local and international partnerships to ensure that there is no hiding place for corruption as the eagle eye now sees even beyond our shores; most importantly, an internal self check mechanism has been emplaced to ensure that the highest standards of transparency and professionalism prevails at the Commission.

“Today the EFCC can hold her head high amongst her peers anywhere in the world and the pride of Nigerians is being restored gradually on the plinth of this frontal war against corruption.

“It is the light of this that we want as civil society organisations to make it emphatically clear that we shall resist any move to draw this struggle against corruption backwards.

“All corrupt or pro-corruption institutions, individuals, elements, entities or cabals should come to terms with the reality of resolved stand by all Nigerians that for corruption enough is enough.

“We therefore use this medium to endorse and pass a vote confidence on the chairman of EFCC Ibrahim Magu and assure him of the support from the civil society which remains one of the horizontal agents of accountability”, he said.

