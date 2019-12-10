The 23-year-old Algeria international needs an operation as the extent of his problem is confirmed by the Cote d’Azur club

Nice have confirmed that exciting full-back Youcef Atal will be “out of action for a long time” following a knee injury sustained in Saturday’s Ligue 1 encounter against Metz.

READ ALSO: Kubrat Pulev will be Anthony Joshua’s next opponent – Eddie Hearn



Patrick Vieira’s side ran out 4-1 winners over the league’s basement side thanks to a couple of goals from Wylan Cyprien and second-half strikes from Ignatius Ganago and Pierre Lees-Melou.

However, the evening had a sour taste as Atal was withdrawn on a stretcher after 28 minutes to be replaced by Ganago.

Nice confirmed their worst fears via a statement on their official website on Sunday after an investigation into his condition had taken place.

“Bad news for Youcef Atal and Les Aiglons. Forced to go off half an hour into the game against Metz this Saturday, the Algerian international has undergone additional examinations,” it reads.

“The diagnosis revealed a meniscal lesion in the right knee. The 23-year-old, who will be operated on soon, will unfortunately be out of action for a long time.

“OGC Nice wishes him a speedy recovery.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

