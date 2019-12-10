President Muhammadu Buhari has named a tax consultant, Muhammad Nami, as the new chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The President also approved the composition of a new board for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), subject to Senate confirmation.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, while disclosing this, added that the board consist of a member representing each of the six geographical zones and statutory representatives from a select number of ministries and government agencies.

According to the statement, Mr. Muhammad Nami, a Tax, Accounting and Management professional, with highly rated qualifications and professional practice and licences from relevant professional bodies, has almost three decades of practical working experience in Auditing, Tax Management and Advisory and Management services to clients in the banking, manufacturing, services and public sectors as well as non- profit organisations.

“He is an expert in rendering advisory support services to investors in respect of new business start-ups and management of existing businesses. He has also continuously rendered outsourced services to clients in trading, service and manufacturing sectors of the nation’s economy.

“Muhammad Nami attended Bayero University Kano and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology (1991) and a Masters of Business degree (2004) respectively.

“He is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Institute of Debt Recovery Practitioners of Nigeria and Associate Member of Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) and Association of National Accountants of Nigeria,”

