Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor has sacked the Managing Director of the State Signage and Advertising Agency, LASAA, Mr. Bolaji Sanusi.

Sanwo-Olu further announced the appointment of Mr. Adedamola Adekunjo as the new Managing Director with immediate effect.

Sanusi, who was appointed by immediate past administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, was shocked at development because he expected his appointment to be renewed being one of the loyalists of the National leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Adiwaju Bola Tinubu.

However, the actual reason for not approving Sanusi’s reappointment was uncertain at press time, but it was gathered that it was due to Samwo-Olu’s on-going restructuring of revenue making agencies in the state towards the realization of 2020 budget aspirations.

Vanguard reports that immediately Sanusi’s appointment was terminated, the Governor directed the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, to issue a letter of appointment to Adekunjo, despite the fact that the development happened on a weekend.

