Pensioners in Nigeria are to celebrate this year’s Christmas holidays in a good mood as the Federal Government has approved and released the sum of N10.6billion for the payment of balance of the arrears of the 33% percent part of which was paid three years ago.

This piece of peasant information was disclosed exclusively to Daily Times a few minutes ago by the Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Dr. Chioma N. Ejikeme during a courtesy visit to her Maitama, Abuja office by the Management of Folio Communications Pls, publishers of Daily Times newspaper led by the Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief, Aliu Akoshile.

She also told Daily Times that PTAD is equally waiting for the commencement of the payment of the new minimum wage approved by President Muhammadu Buhari to civil servants so that PTAD would use the data to implement the same percentage increase for pensioners.

According to Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, President Muhammadu Buhari is passionate about the welfare of pensioners and the preservation their human dignity, as according to her, Buhari is a strong believer that pensioners, being senior citizens, contributed immensely to the foundation for Nigeria’s unity and growth.

She praised her predecessor in office, Sharon Ikeazor and her management team for leaving a solid foundation behind, pledging that her administration would do more to consolidate on the gains and to take the welfare of pensioners to greater heights, adding that she inherited committed workforce that would help to make her dreams a reality.

Read Also: Former INEC boss, Jega advises Africans to restrategise on corruption fight

“We have here, a crop of good, well focused and dedicated technocrats with passion for the care of senior citizens that would work together with me to achieve set goals,” she said.

Daily Times will publish details of Dr. Chioma Ejikeme’s interview in due course

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

