Protests over social inequality and economic instability, which have rocked a number of Latin American countries over the years, are likely to spread to Brazil.President of Brazil’s leading opposition force, the Workers’ Party (PT), Gleisi Hoffmann made this known in an interview with Sputnik.

Brazil has been experiencing lackluster economic development and a low quality of life.

“In Latin America, we are witnessing a struggle by the people trying to ensure that their rights are not taken away from them.“Here in Brazil, you will probably see a reaction, and this is not a call from parties A or B.“This is a reality that is being imposed on the Brazilian people.“We have started to build a welfare state on the basis of the Constitution, which was taken as a basis and expanded under the government of (Luiz Inacio) Lula and Dilma (Rousseff, both former presidents), but now all this is changing.“Brazil is a poor country with many people without social protection, without incentives to develop the economy, create jobs and decent living conditions for the people.

“Obviously, the population will understand this and will protest,” Hoffmann, who serves as a member of the lower house of parliament, said.

The lawmaker added that in general, the protests in Latin America were sparked by economic policies that failed to benefit the people.

“We are not alarmed by protests and mounting demonstrations.“In Latin America, there is a debate about choosing the right economic model.“In the countries where the neoliberal model has existed for a long time, we see people on the streets protesting about the lack of rights, precarious living conditions, and the economic situation.

“Vivid examples are Chile and Argentina. (Argentine President-elect) Alberto Fernandez and (Vice President-elect) Christina Kirchner won the election because the economic policy (of outgoing President Mauricio) Macri have plundered the Argentine people,” Hoffmann said.

In recent months, the rallies over inequality have occurred in Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, and even in Chile, once considered Latin America’s most stable country.At the same time, tensions have been on the rise in Brazil since President Jair Bolsonaro came to power.Bolsonaro’s opponents criticise his unfriendly stance on LGBT rights, mismanaging the response to the Amazon forest fires as well as the country’s poor economic performance.

