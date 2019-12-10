The Association of Public Health Physician of Nigeria (APHPN), Kwara State Chapter on Tuesday donated clothes, food items and vaccines to motherless babies’ homes in the state.

Chairman of APHPN, Kwara Chapter, Dr Michael Oguntoye, said that the donation was part of the association’s support for the vulnerable in the society.

Oguntoye said that the donation in Idofian community of Ifelodun Local Government Area, was meant to improve the living conditions of children in the homes.

Dr Christie Omolehin, the Proprietress of Hope Orphanage, in Idofian, thanked the association for making the donations to the orphanage.

Omolehin said that the 12 years old orphanage currently has 64 children including abandoned babies, motherless babies and those from mothers with mental problems.

She added that the orphanage had provided education for some of the children now in secondary schools and aspiring to be in the universities, while others are engaged in vocational trainings.

Omolehin appealed to governments at all levels and Nigerian philanthropists to assist the orphanage with a school bus as well as other necessities.

Malam Adua Usman, the Assistant Head of the Children Reception Centre, Ilorin, also commended the association for the donations.

Usman called on the association to continue to provide support to the children, adding that the members had always been prompt in the treatment of sick children from the homes.

