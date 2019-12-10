Nigeria and West & Central Africa’s leading Airline, Air Peace, has announced plans to commence flight operations to Nigeria’s ancient city of Ibadan and capital of the Pacesetter State, Oyo.

The new flight operations was announced at the weekend in Ibadan by the Chairman of the airline, Mr. Allen Onyema, at the University of Ibadan, UI, Alumni Association Luncheon and Awards where he delivered a lecture on the theme, “Nigeria and the Rise and Rise of Ethnic Nationalism”.

In recognition of its unparalleled excellence, Air Peace at the event also bagged the Corporate Award of Excellence in the delivery of safe and comfortable flights.

Appreciating the award from the institution, the Air Peace boss noted that, “Very soon, we shall start flying Abuja-Ibadan-Abuja daily, Kano-Ibadan-Kano and Owerri-Ibadan-Owerri 3 times a week”.

Onyema while delivering his lecture noted that our bane as a nation is our inability to live beyond the prisms of ethnicity. He also averred that, Nigeria’s multi-ethnicity is supposed to be a strength but it has become an albatross.

The UI alumnus, who bemoaned how Nigerians whip up ethnic sentiments in salient national discourses, remarked that ‘we must make a resolve to start harnessing the powers that lie in our ethnic composition and leverage them for the development of the country’.

While receiving the awards, Onyema thanked the Alumni Association for honouring him and his airline, Air Peace.

His words: “My joy knows no bounds today. I appreciate this academia because it contributed to making me who I am today. I love my country and will continue to live a life of selflessness”.

He urged his fellow alumni to toe the same path by giving back to the University and the larger society.

Onyema revealed that, as part of giving back to the University and the city of Ibadan which shaped him, Air Peace would commence flights into Ibadan from Kano, Owerri and Abuja.

“This is part of our no-city-left-behind initiative and our plan to interconnect various cities of Nigeria, giving our esteemed customers more seamless connections,” he added.

It would be recalled that the airline last month announced the commencement of Kano-Owerri-Kano flights.

Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Idowu Abel, described Onyema as a detribalised Nigerian who has shown strong commitment to the advancement of the nation through his various humanitarian initiatives and socio-economic interventions, like the creation of massive jobs, peace missions and philanthropy.

In the same vein, the President of the Alumni Association, Professor Elsie Adewoye, expressed gratitude to Onyema for accepting to be part of the homecoming and serving as the Guest Lecturer.

Adewoye, who acknowledged the unequalled strides of Onyema in his chosen turf, added that the institution was proud of him and implored him to keep impacting lives. She noted that the CEO was being honoured because of his historic evacuation of 503 Nigerians from South Africa during the xenophobic onslaught.

