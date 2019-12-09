The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Monday said it would fight corruption according to the full dictates of the law.

The Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, state this in Kaduna after a walk to mark the 2019 International Anti-corruption Day.

Represented by the ICPC Commissioner in Kaduna Office, Malam Shehu Yahaya, he said the commission would ensure that the anti-corruption crusade positively affect governance and well-being of Nigerians.

“The days of impunity is over and the warning must be given loud and clear, that the corrupt will be dealt with firmly with the degree of ruthlessness that the law permits.

“The battle against corruption is currently raging and it is our belief that it is not the sole responsibility of the ICPC or government, but a collective responsibility.

“As we explore the option of collaboration and cooperation in the fight against corruption, we shall intensify activities to detect and investigate acts of corruption, embezzlement of public funds and abuse of office,” he said.

The ICPC boss explained that the objective of the walk was to raise awareness among the public on the ills of corruption and mobilise public support in the fight.

He added that the commemoration of the day provided a platform for exchange of ideas that would aid the fight against corruption for the development of the country.

Similarly, Yahaya said that the commission had received several petitions from January to date in Kaduna state.

Yahaya added that 24 cases were currently before the courts and urged members of the public to desist from all forms of corrupt practices in the country.

