The APC slammed PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku, over their commnets on President Muhammdu Buhari government and the Department of State Services (DSS) over last Friday’s court invasion and calling on Nigerians to look at the issue of the convener of RevolutionNow campaign Omoyele Sowore’s arrest and subsequent trial dispassionately and devoid of the skewed narratives and sentiments as being propagated by the likes of Atiku and PDP.

The DSS had re-arrested Omoyele Sowore, on Friday

Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, said Atiku and the PDP’s intervention were sincere, having realized the truth, they should deemed it proper to apologise to Nigerians for misinforming them

Issa-Onilu said: “Whether Sowore flouted any of his bail conditions or staged the incident in court is another matter which the court and the prosecuting agency should address”, APC stated.

“Atiku, in his horrid statement particularly, accused the DSS of attacking the presiding judge among other lies being chorused by the PDP and their hirelings. Documentary evidence such as videos and pictures have shown that the tales are a complete ruse until anyone is able to present contrary evidence.

“If Atiku’s intervention was sincere, having realized the truth, he has not deemed it proper to apologise to Nigerians for misinforming them on the incident. Instead, he hangs shamelessly on his lies. A commentator has correctly described Atiku as “the king of the bandwagon”.

“The PDP and Atiku, in their dubious attempt at painting the APC government bad by all means, have chosen to exercise no restraint whatsoever in spreading falsehood. We would continue to reiterate the need for Nigerians to be wary of these people who are bent on bringing our country down.

“The APC, therefore, unequivocally rejects the inciting messages and criminal antics of some individuals and partisans who have embarked on a campaign of calumny against this administration and are calling for a forceful takeover of government. They are cowards and enemies of Nigeria.

“We call on Nigerians to look at the issue of Sowore’s arrest and subsequent trial dispassionately and devoid of the skewed narratives and sentiments being propagated by the likes of Atiku and PDP.

“Sowore contested and woefully lost the 2019 presidential election, garnering a meagre 33,953 votes compared to the winner, President Muhammadu Buhari, who polled over 15 million votes. He left the country afterwards and held talks, with pictures to prove, with another wanted secessionist. He returned to the country and openly threatened to lead a violent revolution against a democratically elected government.

“Our laws are clear on treason and Nigerians would expect decisive actions from our law enforcement agencies and government. Any attempt to truncate our democracy and threaten our collective peace and safety must and will be resisted using the full weight and instrumentalities of the law.”

