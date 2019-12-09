The Nigerian Senate has disclosed that its Chief Whip and convicted former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu will receive his full salaries and allowances in prison until the Supreme Court backs the judgement issued by the Federal High Court days ago.

Orji Uzor Kalu

Nigerian Senate’s spokesperson, Godiya Akwashiki told Premium Times that though the Senator representing Abia North won’t be performing any legislative function from prison, he is still a sitting senator.

He said:

“He is still a senator. This is the first court. The matter is going to Supreme Court so, he still has the opportunity to appeal up to the Supreme Court level.

“Of course they will pay him. Because he is a sitting senator just like I said…if you file for appeal, you are still serving and so they will pay you.

“All his entitlements will be paid. There is no cause for alarm. In fact, even if Court of Appeal says they have upheld the judgement of the lower court, he still has the right to go to Supreme Court. So once the Supreme Court says, yes, the judgement is okay, then that’s the final.”

