The Board of National Hospital, Abuja (NHA) on Monday said it approved a new condition of service for members of staff in appreciation of their commitment and dedication to work.

The Chairman of the board, Ms Patricia Etteh, disclosed this in Abuja while presenting deep freezers to 315 members of staff to mark the 20th anniversary of the hospital.

Etteh also promised special Christmas packages for members of staff, adding that it would go a long in boosting staff

morale.

She urged members of staff to cooperate with the management of the hospital “to provide quality service to the people.

“We do not have money to give all of you but the little we have in form of deep freezers is what we are presenting to you as a form of

appreciation.

“Some highly spirited Nigerians assisted us because we are not supposed to be using government money to buy this, but just to show that

hard work pays.”

She added that the hospital would continue in that gesture to sustain the spirit currently being exhibited by workers, stressing that

“to whom much is given, much is expected.”

Etteh said that the staff were the people keeping the hospital going in the past 20 years “so, the deep freezers were just

a token to beneficiaries who had given a lot to the service of the hospital.”

Dr Jef Momoh, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, commended the staff and urged them to redouble their efforts

to ensure quality service delivery to the citizenry.

Momoh said that one of the achievements of the hospital, from being a 200 bed hospital to 450 beds, was due to staff resilience

and dedication.

He added that “we are now a centre of excellence for cancer care and a as a centre of excellence for IVF, producing over 700

babies in the last 14 years and then we have a centre of excellence for trauma.”

He explained that “staff of the hospital would from December, start enjoying new condition of service; this would further boost their morale.”

Some of the beneficiaries commended the gesture, stressing that they would redouble their efforts toward providing quality service to the people.

Mrs Caroline Ogbodo, a staff of the hospital, stated that she had been with NHA for 20 years and had no cause to regret joining the service of the

health facility.

Ogbodo commended the board and management of the hospital for donating the deep freezer to staff, while also commending the board for approving the new condition of service.

Mr Loius Ozah Ozufele, Acting Chairman, Senior Staff Association of the hospital, said staff of the hospital had for 20 years sought for new condition of service to no avail.

He lauded the board for approving the new condition of service, saying it would boost the morale of staff.

(NAN)

