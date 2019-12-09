For some years now, fortune has continued to smile on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) especially during the tenure of Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad as Chairman. No wonder therefore, the lawyer is being commended for a trail of enviable achievements.

During his tenure, Barrister Abdullahi Muhammad, among other things, was able to reduce the time spent by Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia during Hajj and ensured that promises made to pilgrims by individual state‎ Pilgrims Welfare Boards were fulfilled in areas like feeding, accommodation and transportation.

On the part of pilgrims themselves, the leadership of Barrister Abdullahi Muhammad made sure they complied to rules of engagement by ensuring that they made themselves available for screening and on time as well as dedicate themselves to the primary purpose of travelling to the Holy Land which was spiritual enrichment rather than seeing pilgrimage as opportunity for just shopping.

The import of these achievements may not be understood by those who do not know how pilgrims suffered in the hands of state governments and some Hajj Tour Operators in the past. Some pilgrims boards were charging pilgrims as much as $100 for Hajj visas which is usually issued free of charge. Millions of dollars went into private pockets through this scam.

In addition, thousands of pilgrims were known to have been quartered in substandard accommodations, especially handled by private operators who collected huge sums of money and promised pilgrims quality accommodation in both Makkah and Madinah but deliberately paid for hotels that did not befit the pilgrims.

In some cases, pilgrims had to fetch water for daily use in buckets and carry them four to five floors, in unapproved hostel accommodations.

Some had to sleep in makeshift arrangements until proper accommodation was available. Several substandard services existed from the time of arrival at the holy land to the time of departure.

But during his tenure Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad enforced the standards, punished and levied those who defaulted and encouraged all Hajj tour operators and states pilgrim welfare boards to organise orientation programmes for prospective pilgrims.

It was at such orientations that pilgrims are taught the rites of Hajj and the correct way to do them. This succeeded in reducing the inability of pilgrims to perform Hajj correctly after investing millions of naira to ensure the carried out one, out of the five pillars of Islam.

His tenure also embraced a practical approach to management. His team started work from Nigeria by ensuring that properly registered Hajj Tour Operators were licensed to move pilgrims to the holy land.

At Saudi Arabia the NAHCON team moved from one accommodation for pilgrims to the other, whether privately arranged or arranged by state governments, to ensure the pilgrims were offered the right welfare needs as promised.

This again, corrected the previously common scam where five or six people were crammed into an accommodation for four or three.

It also helped to enlighten pilgrims about their rights while reducing the tendency for previously cheated returning pilgrims to embark on Hajj trips through foreign arrangements, and even use the nationality of those countries for Hajj.

Recently NAHCON bought a very large accommodation for its offices through saved inflow from levies, charges and fines. Part of the complex will serve as rented office accommodation to let.

In doing this the Commission has started to extricate itself from cap-in-hand visits to the Federal government for funding.

In fact Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad team worked on Hajj 2019 without collecting any money from the Federal government and succeeded in charting a first of its kind achievement for the Commission.

Through his leadership the Commission is also planning to open a financial institution whose operating capital would compete with Nigeria’s commercial banks while operating under the Islamic financial services tenets.

He instituted the awards for high performance in Hajj by tour operators and created more competition among them, to the benefit of the pilgrims as well as introduced the publication of a magazine which is fast becoming a prospectus on Hajj operation. He left a commendable legacy!

It is on that enviable note that all eyes are on the newly appointed Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Dhikrullah Olakunle Hassan to sustain the developmental strides of the out-gone Chairman and to even do better.

There is no doubt however, that Alhaji Olakunle would surpass his predecessor to the satisfaction of the government that appointed him and the pilgrims themselves in view of his track records.

Firstly, Alhaji Olakunle was once the National President of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSSN, a position he stood on to effectively fought for the betterment of his members. Today, he has the eyes of over seventy million highly educated present and former members of that society proudly waiting for him to deliver the best possible service to the Muslim community in Nigeria.

Secondly, he is the beneficiary of a quiet agitation for a shift in NAHCON’s leadership from the North to other regions of Nigeria.

Those who made efforts that brought him to office would want him to make them proud by proving that good leadership of NAHCON can come from anywhere in the country.

To excel in this important national assignment, Alhaji Olakunle only needs Allah’s wisdom to unleash creativity while harnessing all the ‎resources of the Commission to point a new direction in order to record fresh breakthroughs in Nigeria’s Hajj management.

Lastly, Alhaji Olakunle is expected to achieve the dream of the newly conceived financial institution for Hajj which is to see that once it is licensed, ensure its takeoff and to build into a viable financial body.

For NAHCON and Nigerians Muslims, better days are expected through the new leadership.

