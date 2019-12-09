Mr Ralph Igwenagu, the new commander, National Law Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for Lagos State, has said that he will ensure that Lagos State emerges a hard-drug free state.

Igwenagu, one of the Commanders of Narcotic (CN), said this in Lagos while unveiling his agenda for the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He said that the agency would collaborate with other security agencies to improve on the peace currently existing in the state.

He said that would enable the citizens of the state to embark on their daily activities without any molestation.

“The citizens of the state must also be able to go to bed without fears of any criminality of any kind,” Igwenagu said.

He added that he would put in place certain structures that would facilitate necessary tasks aimed at building a friendly environment in the state.

The commander also said his regime would consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors and ensure that all necessary data that would help the command enhance its service delivery remained intact.

Igwenagu urged the citizens of the state to cooperate with the agency and avail it of necessary information that would enhance its service delivery.

“At this point, the agency is seeking the cooperation of all Lagosians by providing it with credible information on those involved in illicit drugs.

“This will enable the agency to conduct proper investigations into such activities and bring the perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law,” the commander said.

NAN recalled that Igwenagu, took over from CN Frederick Ezeorah as the new NDLEA, Lagos Command and he resumed on Dec.2.

He was in charge of Oyo State before his deployment to Lagos State.

NAN also reports that Ezeorah had been deployed to Citadel of Counter Narcotics Nigeria (CCNN) at Jos Training Academy. (NAN)

