Abuja – A Housewife, Safiya Haruna, on Monday approached an Upper Area Court in Zuba, Abuja, seeking a dissolution of the 11 months union between her and Abdulkarim Kadiri.

Haruna told the court that she wants the court to dissolve her marriage to Kadiri so she could have peace of mind.

She said that she was no longer interested in the marriage with her estranged husband, due to lack of love.

The petitioner told the court that she had exhausted all avenues of reconciliation and that she approached the court as a last resort.

Haruna said she and Kadiri got married in January, but she had to leave her matrimonial home since June due to irreconcilable differences between them.

“ I will not return to that house even if he gives me one million U.S. dollars,’’ she said.

The presiding judge, Mr Gambo Garba, adjourned the matter until Dec. 17, to enable the husband respond to the petitioner’s claims. (NAN)

