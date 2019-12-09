Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has approved the release of additional N550 million for the payment of gratuities to the state retirees.

Mr Ismaila Misilli, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the governor, said this in a statement he released on Monday in Gombe.

READ ALSO: Just In: Yahaya Bello knows fate Jan. 20 over alleged double registration



He said that the governor had directed all relevant agencies in the state to commence payment of gratuities to their retirees with immediate effect.

Misilli said that the recent approval made it the second time that the governor would be releasing funds for the payment of outstanding gratuities to workers who had retired from its civil service.

“In August, Gov. Yahaya approved the release of N1.1 billion for payment to 504 retirees, who left the service in 2014.

“All verified persons or dependents, as the case may be, are to come to the State Treasury Headquarters from Wednesday, Dec.11 along with their relevant documents,” he said.

Misilli added that the governor had demonstrated his commitment to the welfare of both retired and serving civil servants from the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

