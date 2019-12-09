The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has been made the first chairman of the newly-formed State Council of Chiefs.

The appointment was announced by Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, spokesman, Abba Anwar on Sunday and ordered Sanusi to summon council meeting immediately.

“By the powers conferred on the Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, OFR, by Sections 4 (2) (g) and Section 5((1) (2) of the Kano State Emirate Councils Law 2019, he makes the following appointments; that His Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano Emirate, as Chairman Kano State Council of Chiefs,”

“Among other members of the State Council of Chiefs are all other Four First Class Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Alhaji Dr Tafida Abubakar (Autan Bawo), Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II and Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, who are also automatic members of the Council, as enshrined in the State Emirate Council Law.

“Also Section 4 ( 2) gives other members as Secretary to the State Government, Commissioner for Local Governments five (5) Chairmen of Local Government Councils one each from the Local Government Council where the Emir’s palace is situated.

“Others according to this Section comprises at least Ten (10) Kingmakers, 2 each from the Five (5) Emirates mentioned under Section 3(1) of the Law, Chief Imam of each Emirate.

“Other members include a representative of the Business Community from each Emirate to be appointed by the Governor, as the names of Alhaji Dalhat Al-Hamsad and Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano are appointed by the Governor, as two of them.

“So also the Law stipulates, as members of the State Council of Chiefs, a representative of Security Agencies, the Police, State Security Service and Civil Defence Corps. And not more than two (2) other members to be appointed by the Governor, the names of Alhaji Nasiru Aliko Koki is nominated as member of the State Council of Chiefs, under this category. And then the Secretary of the Council who would be appointed by the Council of Chiefs.

“Section 5(1), (2) of the Law provides that, the Chairmanship of the State Council of Chiefs shall be rotational among the Five (5) Emirs of the Emirates and the sequence of which is to be determined by the Governor and the Chairman shall serve for a period of two (2) years only.

“The appointment is with effect from Monday, the 9th Day of December, 2019. It is also directed that the Chairman shall immediately summon the inaugural meeting of the Council in accordance with the provisions of the Law.

“Governor Ganduje urges all the Council members to utilize the opportunity to serve the people in the state and to strengthen the Emirates and the traditional system of administration in the State in advising the state government, more particularly on security matters.”

